Advertisement

Classroom Confident: Dr. Anna Damian with St. Joseph Health answers your back-to-school questions

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - To help Brazos Valley families become classroom confident as the school year begins, local doctors are joining Brazos Valley This Morning to answer your questions.

Submit your own question in our Facebook group “Classroom Confident” now.

Dr. Anna Damian, a family medicine practitioner, with St. Joseph Health joined the BVTM crew Wednesday morning to answer your questions.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot Tuesday evening along...
Burleson Co. standoff ends after 8 hours; chief deputy hospitalized with gunshot wound
Police are investigating an incident in 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza
One person shot at Bryan apartment complex, police investigating
Victim identified in College Station homicide investigation
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

DPS troopers confirm a Burleson County deputy was shot Tuesday evening along FM 60 west of...
Burleson County Chief Deputy hospitalized with gunshot wound to undergo surgery
COVID in Context: Aug. 18
COVID in Context: Cases, hospitalizations 2.5x higher in Brazos County heading into this school year than last
Erwin Guzman-Cruz, 18
Bryan teen accused of dealing ecstasy
Oil spill along Rock Prairie and Highway 6 slows traffic
Grace has strengthened to a hurricane as it nears Mexico Wednesday.
Grace strengthens to a hurricane, poised for Mexico landfall