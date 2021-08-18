Advertisement

College Station volleyball falls in home opener to The Woodlands

The College Station volleyball team lost to The Woodlands in 3 sets.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team lost to the Woodlands 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 at Cougar Gym Tuesday night in their home opener.

The Lady Cougars kept each set close and pulled within one 23-22 in game one before The Highlanders rallied to finish the first set. College Station also led in the third set before another strong rally by the Highlanders to finish the set. Ana De La Garza led the Lady Cougars with 11 kills. Madison Kimes had 10. Claire Dewine for the Lady Highlanders had a match-high 15 kills.

College Station will play in the BCS Classic this Thursday through Saturday.

