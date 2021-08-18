COVID in Context: Cases, hospitalizations 2.5x higher in Brazos County heading into this school year than last

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Children in the Brazos Valley are heading back to the classroom.

This year, as opposed to last, there is no virtual learning option. Furthermore, mask mandates have been banned by Gov. Greg Abbott.

For the two weeks leading into the first day of school in Bryan and College Station ISDs, the new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and active cases have been averaged. The following numbers are the result, per the data from the Brazos County Health District and the Texas Dept. of State Health Services.

New Daily Cases

2020: 18 new cases per day

2021: 72 new cases per day

Residents Hospitalized with COVID-19

2020: 15 residents hospitalized

2021: 38 residents hospitalized

Active Cases

2020: 294 active cases

2021: 681 active cases

