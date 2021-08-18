Easy after-school dinners for busy families with H-E-B Cooking Connection

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gathering the whole family for a good meal during the school week can be challenging, but H-E-B’s Cooking Connection has ideas to make it easier.

See the videos and recipes below to make these dinners yourself. All ingredients can be found at H-E-B.

Hatch Verde Baked Tamales

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Baking Time: 20-30 minutes

Serves 6 to 8

2 pounds Tamales, any flavor

1 Jar Cookwell & Company Hatch Verde Tortilla Soup

2 cups Mexican Blend shredded cheese

Heat oven to 400°F. Coat a 9 x 13-inch baking dish with non-stick spray.

Unwrap tamales from the corn husks and lay them in the casserole dish. Pour Hatch Verde Tortilla Soup over the tamales, add cheese on top and cover tightly with foil. Bake 30 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbly.

Serve and enjoy!

Hatch Summer Salad

1 bag Baby Spinach and Spring Mix

¼ cup Cookwell & Company Hatch Chile Vinaigrette

½ cup thinly sliced red onion

1 cup Crumbled Queso Fresco, Blue, Goat or Feta cheese

1 large avocado, diced

Cherry tomatoes

Toss salad blend with dressing and vegetables in a large bowl. Top with cheese. Serve immediately. ** Serve with chicken breasts marinated in Hatch Vinaigrette and grilled for a complete meal!

Southwest Chicken Breasts

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Baking time: 15 minutes

Serves 4

4 pieces HEB Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breasts

Salt & pepper

Four Star Provisions Southwest Dip

¼ cup crushed flavored tortilla chips (green chile, nacho cheese, etc.)

Heat oven to 400°F. Spray a large baking dish with non-stick spray.

Pound chicken slightly to create a uniform ½-inch thickness. Place chicken in baking dish. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Spread 1 Tbsp. of Southwest dip over the top of the chicken. Sprinkle chips over top.

Bake 15 minutes or until chicken is done and no longer pink in the centers. Serve while hot. Garnish with sour cream, grated cheese, avocado slices.

Green Chile Casserole 1 Jar Two-Step Green Chile Stew

1 lb. cooked chicken (chopped)

14 White corn tortillas (cut into pieces)

2 cups shredded Cheddar or Mexican Blend cheese, divided

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl mix together chicken, tortillas, half of the cheese and Two-Step Green Chile Stew.

Pour mixture into a 9x13 pan. Top with remaining shredded cheese.

Bake for 30 minutes or until cheese is melted and casserole is bubbling. Optional Garnish: Pico de Gallo, Avocado, or Sour Cream

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.