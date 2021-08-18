Grace strengthens to a hurricane, poised for Mexico landfall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Grace continues to crawl through the Caribbean, Air Force Hurricane Hunters have found that Grace now has hurricane-force winds.

Hurricane #Grace Advisory 21: Air Force Reserve and Noaa Hurricane Hunters Find That Grace Becomes a Hurricane Just West of Grand Cayman. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 18, 2021

Grace has been responsible for mudslides in Haiti, and made landfall in Jamaica as a tropical storm, and brought heavy rain and wend to the Caymans as well. It looks to continue on a westward path, travelling around a large block of high pressure, keeping it well south of the state of Texas.

Grace is becoming better organized on satellite images with a comma-shaped cloud pattern, and the upper-level outflow remains well defined. Wind gusts well into the hurricane-force range were measured on Grand Cayman earlier this morning, along with some damage on the island. Recent flight-level and SFMR observations from both the Air Force and NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft support sustained 65-kt surface winds, so the system is being upgraded to a hurricane on this advisory.

After moving through the Yucatan Peninsula, the storm will re-emerge (and likely re-strengthen) into the far southern Gulf of Mexico, where a second landfall is expected this weekend.

