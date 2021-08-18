Grace strengthens to a hurricane, poised for Mexico landfall
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Grace continues to crawl through the Caribbean, Air Force Hurricane Hunters have found that Grace now has hurricane-force winds.
Grace has been responsible for mudslides in Haiti, and made landfall in Jamaica as a tropical storm, and brought heavy rain and wend to the Caymans as well. It looks to continue on a westward path, travelling around a large block of high pressure, keeping it well south of the state of Texas.
After moving through the Yucatan Peninsula, the storm will re-emerge (and likely re-strengthen) into the far southern Gulf of Mexico, where a second landfall is expected this weekend.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.