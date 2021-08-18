Hometown Heroes: Caldwell Hornets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Caldwell Hornets will be going through another coaching change this season. When Matt Langley stepped down last spring they turned to Boone Patterson from Snook High School to become their third head coach in four years.

Patterson inherits 15 returning starters from a team that only won two games a year ago and will be looking to snap an 8 game losing streak when they step on the field for the 2021 campaign.

“The wins weren’t really there, but they were moving in the right direction,” said Patterson. “I think we are trying to take the next step. I think offensively obviously our scheme is going to be a little different while on defense we’re going to bring our own flavor. We are going to be a little more aggressive in all phases just like we were in Snook and we’re going to continue to do that. So I think as a Caldwell fan hopefully they take it as an exciting season because we’re going to throw it all out there and try to get some wins,” wrapped up the first year Caldwell Head Coach.

“We have a lot of returners. We did lose some seniors, but we kept quite a few people and I feel like the people we did keep will make a big impact this year,” added tight end and defensive end Dyson Drgac.

“I think the big thing is to always keep the mindset that no one is going to work harder than you and be the hardest worker on the field. There is always going to be someone bigger, stronger, faster than you, but you have to outwork them and outplay them.,” concluded offensive/defensive lineman Garrett Tittle.

The Hornets will be looking to exercise that philosophy and upend Manor New Tech in their season opener on August 27th.

