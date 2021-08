NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota volleyball team beat Snook 25-16, 25-6, 25-11 Tuesday night at Rattler Gym. With the win Navasota improves to 7-3 on the season. Snook is now 3-6 this season.

Navasota will return to action August 19 taking part in the Groveton Tournament. Snook will open up play at the Leon Tournament on August 19.

