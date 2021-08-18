Olympian auctions Tokyo medal for infant’s life-saving heart surgery
(CNN) - An Olympic athlete’s selfless act to help a young boy is not going unnoticed.
Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk posted on her social media saying she heard about an infant who needed life-saving heart surgery and felt the need to help.
The athlete posted she was auctioning off her silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics.
A Polish supermarket chain, Zabka, won the auction with a bid of $125,000.
That money will allow the boy to get the surgery at Stanford University Medical Center.
To make the story a little sweeter, she says the supermarket decided to give the medal back to Andrejczyk, making it a donation to the boy’s cause.
