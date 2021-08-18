Quiet morning with more storms expected today

After a rumbly evening and beginning to the overnight, we’re waking up a lot more quiet this morning as we get up and ready for the grind. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s should, hopefully, only rise to about 90 degrees this afternoon thanks to another round of rain and storms that should come at the right time to cool us down, but perhaps the wrong time to keep us dry on the afternoon school pick-up / commute home. A touch of morning / early afternoon sun should be all we need to spark up said storms, at pretty decent coverage (about 60%).

We should clear things out much quicker this afternoon and evening than yesterday. Sunset brings clearing skies as we head into tonight, and we begin a slow and sure takeover of high pressure headed into this weekend and especially next week. Won’t say no to a few more pop-up showers/storms through the end of the week, but we’ll take a big step down in coverage and a step UP in temps, especially next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. High: 91. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms before 9pm. Low: 79. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

