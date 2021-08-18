Advertisement

Quiet morning with more storms expected today

By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a rumbly evening and beginning to the overnight, we’re waking up a lot more quiet this morning as we get up and ready for the grind. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70s should, hopefully, only rise to about 90 degrees this afternoon thanks to another round of rain and storms that should come at the right time to cool us down, but perhaps the wrong time to keep us dry on the afternoon school pick-up / commute home. A touch of morning / early afternoon sun should be all we need to spark up said storms, at pretty decent coverage (about 60%).

We should clear things out much quicker this afternoon and evening than yesterday. Sunset brings clearing skies as we head into tonight, and we begin a slow and sure takeover of high pressure headed into this weekend and especially next week. Won’t say no to a few more pop-up showers/storms through the end of the week, but we’ll take a big step down in coverage and a step UP in temps, especially next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for rain and storms. High: 91. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for rain and storms before 9pm. Low: 79. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot Tuesday evening along...
Burleson Co. standoff ends after 8 hours; chief deputy hospitalized with gunshot wound
Police are investigating an incident in 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza
One person shot at Bryan apartment complex, police investigating
Victim identified in College Station homicide investigation
The Cadillac involved in Monday night's shooting has been located.
Gunman still on the run after Texas deputy shot, Blue Alert canceled
Gov. Abbott tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Isolated rumbles remain possible overnight; scattered rain Thursday
Tuesday night storms mainly staying in the northern third of the Brazos Valley
A few flashy storms could rumble through the Brazos Valley Tuesday night
Tuesday Evening Tropical Weather Update 8/17
Tuesday Evening Tropical Update 8/17
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 8/17
Tuesday Evening Weather Update 8/17