Storms exit this evening, isolated rumbles possible Thursday

Strong storms spent Wednesday afternoon sliding across the Brazos Valley from west to east. Heavy rain, prolific lightning, and wind gusts 25 to 40mph were common with the strongest storms that rattled through. Attention turns to the I-35 corridor where a new, broken line of rain and non-severe storms could attempt to form ahead of sunset. If they can take to the sky, that would lead to another chance for scattered rain and thunder to pass slowly through the Brazos Valley ahead of midnight. Overall chance is only a 40% potential, considering the atmosphere locally is worked over a bit after today’s activity.

Thursday brings another shot at isolated rain and storms -- this time favoring the Eastern Brazos Valley, along and east of I-45. Scattered rain may be up and running with the sun before the chance for these storms to develop comes together between mid-morning and midday. Much of the area will remain dry, allowing afternoon highs to reach back to the mid-90s (heat index values around 100°). High pressure builds in as we step into the weekend. That shuts down the rain chance and will nudge thermometers closer or right up to the century mark early-to-mid next week.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain and storms before midnight. Low: 76. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain and storms, mainly east. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: SE 5-15 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy. High: 97. Wind: SSE 5-15 mph.

