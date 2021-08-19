5″+ fell across parts of the Northern Brazos Valley in a little over 24 hours
The Navasota River at Highway 79 rose 5.25 feet since Tuesday night
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scattered rain and strong summer thunderstorms have spent parts of the past 24 to 36 hours drifting across the Brazos Valley. Multiple inches of rain is estimated to have fallen across a large portion of the area, especially for those along and north of Highway 79 in Robertson and Leon Counties. Since Tuesday night, PinPoint Radar estimates as much as 4.50″ to 5.50″+ of rain to have fallen between Easterly and Centerville. The Navasota River rose from 4 feet to 9.25 feet between Tuesday night and sunset Wednesday.
Wind gusts between 35mph and 37mph were clocked at Easterwood Airport in the 2pm hour of Wednesday. The rain cooled the temperature 15°+ in less than 30 minutes, falling from 91° to 75° between 2pm and 2:30pm. 0.71″ of rain has been reported since Tuesday, the most rain to have fallen in this two-day period since 1967.
Below is a collection of reporting station and weather watcher rainfall totals from Tuesday and Wednesday:
|Location
|Rainfall Totals
|College Station (Easterwood Airport)
|0.71″
|Easterly
|2.90″
|Navasota River at Highway 79
|2.68″
|Hearne
|0.54″
|Navasota
|0.48″
|Caldwell
|0.36″
|Madisonville
|0.62″
|Huntsville
|0.86″
|Crockett
|0.36″
|Leona
|0.42″
|Conroe
|1.80″
|Hempstead
|0.17″
|Bellville
|0.32″
|Flo (Leon County)
|2.00″
|Flynn
|0.50″
|Carlos
|0.08″
|Stoneham
|0.48″
Have a rain total you want to report? Email it to weather@kbtx.com
