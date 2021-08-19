5″+ fell across parts of the Northern Brazos Valley in a little over 24 hours

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Scattered rain and strong summer thunderstorms have spent parts of the past 24 to 36 hours drifting across the Brazos Valley. Multiple inches of rain is estimated to have fallen across a large portion of the area, especially for those along and north of Highway 79 in Robertson and Leon Counties. Since Tuesday night, PinPoint Radar estimates as much as 4.50″ to 5.50″+ of rain to have fallen between Easterly and Centerville. The Navasota River rose from 4 feet to 9.25 feet between Tuesday night and sunset Wednesday.

Between a slow-moving, strong storm Tuesday night & today's stormy weather -- parts of the Hwy 79 corridor in Robertson & Leon Counties have collected 2" to 5.50"+ of rain in less than 24hrs pic.twitter.com/kCAqTxV0jn — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) August 18, 2021

Wind gusts between 35mph and 37mph were clocked at Easterwood Airport in the 2pm hour of Wednesday. The rain cooled the temperature 15°+ in less than 30 minutes, falling from 91° to 75° between 2pm and 2:30pm. 0.71″ of rain has been reported since Tuesday, the most rain to have fallen in this two-day period since 1967.

Estimated Brazos Valley rainfall totals between midnight Tuesday and 9pm Wednesday (KBTX)

Below is a collection of reporting station and weather watcher rainfall totals from Tuesday and Wednesday:

Location Rainfall Totals College Station (Easterwood Airport) 0.71″ Easterly 2.90″ Navasota River at Highway 79 2.68″ Hearne 0.54″ Navasota 0.48″ Caldwell 0.36″ Madisonville 0.62″ Huntsville 0.86″ Crockett 0.36″ Leona 0.42″ Conroe 1.80″ Hempstead 0.17″ Bellville 0.32″ Flo (Leon County) 2.00″ Flynn 0.50″ Carlos 0.08″ Stoneham 0.48″

