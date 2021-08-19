Aggie soccer to open 2021 season against top-ranked Florida State in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Florida – The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies open their 29th season Thursday with a top 10 clash against No. 1 Florida State at Seminole Soccer Complex.

First kick is slated for 6 p.m. The match streams live on ACCNX, available to fans with access to the ACC Network through WatchESPN and participating streaming services. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live. The match features two of the four winningest active coaches in women’s collegiate soccer with Texas A&M’s G Guerrieri ranked third with 484 victories and Florida State’s Mark Krikorian slotted in at No. 4 with 457 wins.

Since 1993, Texas A&M is 23-5 all-time in the first match of the year. The Aggies have won 16 of their last 19 season openers with the losses coming to then-No. 1 North Carolina in 2010, then-No. 7 Duke in 2013 and then-No. 1 Florida State in 2016. Texas A&M also opened the 2016 season against a No. 1 Florida State squad, dropping a 1-0 decision at Ellis Field when Deyna Castellanos scored a goal in the second minute of action and the Seminoles fought of the Aggies over the last 88 minutes.

Florida State owns a 6-1-0 edge in the all-time series. Texas A&M’s lone win in the series came in the 1999 debut with a 2-1 victory in Bryan-College Station. The Maroon & White are the only squad in the nation to open the season with three consecutive games against teams ranked in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Top 10.

The Aggies open up with road games at No. 1 Florida State and No. 8 TCU before hosting No. 7 Clemson on August 28. Last season, Texas A&M’s then-freshman accounted for a whopping 18 of the team’s 33 goals through 17 matches. Two-time SEC Freshman of the Week

Barbara Olivieri led the team with eight goals. Laney Carroll, Lauren Geczik, and Taylor Pounds added three goals apiece.

Kate Colvin notched her first tally in the SEC Tournament semifinal match against Vanderbilt. Those newcomers also accounted for 10 of the team’s 26 assists. Texas A&M boasts a returning All-American in Karlina Sample and two All-Southeast Region performers in Sample and Olivieri. Other key players among the 19 returnees are defenders Katie Smith (1,560) and Macie Kolb (1,549) who paced the team in minutes played in 2020-21. The Aggies are coming off a 12-4-1 campaign that resulted in their 26th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid, the program’s seventh Elite Eight appearance, and third SEC regular-season title.