Brazos Valley law enforcement show support for Chief Deputy Pollock

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy John Pollock remains stable at St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital in Bryan.

Pollock is known across the Brazos Valley for serving and protecting the community. But his colleagues describe him as much more than the badge he wears.

“A lot of people look at law enforcement and think, ‘Well, they’re just a cop.’ But Chief Pollock’s not just a cop. He is a person,” said Sheriff Gene Hermes. “Even on the job when you meet him, no matter what situation, he’s a friend to the public whether he’s got his badge on or whether he doesn’t.”

“John’s a pretty good cook and he plays guitar. He’s a normal guy. He’s a lot of fun to be around,” said Constable Jeff Reeves, Brazos County Precinct One.

“Never negative about anything. Very much just a good role model for people,” said Sgt. Chad Hanks, Bryan Police Department.

Pollock worked for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office before taking over his current position in Burleson County.

Reeves says Pollock is a friend to many, so when word got out he had been shot, it was news no peace officer wants to hear.

“Things have really changed for us over the last few years. We’re having more officers shot, getting into more shootings. It’s affected us all,” said Reeves.

Sheriff Hermes says Pollock was shot in the jaw area by James Matalice Smith, 41 of Somerville while serving a warrant at a home off FM 60 near Snook.

“As a chief deputy, you don’t expect him to be doing those types of functions. But the way he is, he’s going to go out there and help his deputies and get the scene resolved,” said Hanks.

Pollock is expected to make a full recovery, an outcome local law enforcement agencies know doesn’t always happen in these situations.

“There’s still a long road ahead as far as getting better and back to 100%, but at least you know he’s in the right hands,” said Hanks.

“Our prayers go out to his wife and family, Rhonda and his sons. We just wish them all the best,” said Reeves.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office Statement:

On Tuesday night, August 17th, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office responded to an active scene in Burleson County where Chief Deputy John Pollock had been shot. Chief Deputy John Pollock was transported to a local hospital to be treated. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is praying for Chief Deputy Pollock’s full and quick recovery.

Prior to holding the position of Chief Deputy for Burleson County, Chief Pollock had an extensive career with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and attained the rank of Patrol Lieutenant before beginning his career with the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a trooper was also shot in the line of duty. Officials say as officers attempted to take Smith into custody he fired a weapon, hitting the trooper in the arm.

DPS has not released the name of that trooper but says they are stable at St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital.

