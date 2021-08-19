Advertisement

Brazos Valley veterans share thoughts on Afghanistan situation

Area veterans are alarmed by the deteriorating conditions as the Taliban regains power in Afghanistan
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a...
Hundreds of people run alongside a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane as it moves down a runway of the international airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug.16. 2021. Thousands of Afghans have rushed onto the tarmac at the airport, some so desperate to escape the Taliban capture of their country that they held onto the American military jet as it took off and plunged to death. (Verified UGC via AP)(AP)
By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The rapid changes happening in Afghanistan have U.S. Veterans reflecting on their service in our country’s longest war, including veterans in the Brazos Valley.

“Heartbreaking honestly over, what the last five to seven days. It’s such an interesting situation in the sense that in the kind of polarizing world of social media that we live in, everybody still just wants to point fingers and blame and I think the biggest issue we need to find out is whose to blame and it doesn’t go down party lines. This isn’t political. This has to do with America as really the beacon of Western Civilization,” said Sgt. First Class Roy May.

He is currently in the Army Reserves. The Former Aggie Yell Leader spent 12 years on active duty and helped with recovery at The Pentagon on Sept. 11.

“I think we’ve been in Afghanistan too long, that’s without a doubt. But it’s again looking back two decades later it’s easy to point out flaws... What people don’t seem to understand is the Taliban are, they’re terrorists but they’re not just terrorists in the sense that they hijack planes or bomb a warship sitting in a harbor. They’re terrorists for human rights across the world,” said May.

“That’s a long war and we needed to end it. I just wish we had done it in a better manner,” said Brig. Gen. Bentley Nettles, (Ret.). He is now retired from the Texas Army National Guard, but had tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He also attended Texas A&M University.

“I was fortunate that we didn’t lose anybody in my unit but there were those around us that did and that’s a challenge and you look back and you think, ‘Well why were we there? Why did we do all this?,’ We did it because we were asked to. It’s just that simple. We don’t make policy as soldiers. We implement it,” Nettles said.

Nettles had this advice for veterans who may be dismayed by the developments in Afghanistan.

“I would echo the Marine Corps Commandant’s message that came out yesterday, that you served honorably, you served your country, you fought for those that were beside you and for your families and the people back here in America. You have nothing to be ashamed of,” said Nettles.

CBS News reports U.S. Military Planes have airlifted around 5,000 people out of Afghanistan, including Americans and Afghans. But more than 60,000 people are still left waiting, including more than 10,000 Americans.

If you know a Veteran in crisis the Veterans Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1, 24/7.

