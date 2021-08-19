Bryan and College Station ISDs approve lower tax rates

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -In 2021 the Brazos Central Appraisal District valued Brazos County properties at $21,749,577,815. That’s about $4 billion more than the total in 2017.

Although property values continue to increase each year, Bryan and College Station ISDs have been able to lower tax rates.

“If property values grow more than a certain amount then we’re required to lower the tax rate accordingly to give some of that back to our taxpayers,” said Amy Drozd the College Station ISD Chief Financial Officer.

Since 2017 CSISD has lowered the tax rate by 18 cents, approving the latest rate on Tuesday at $1.21.52

“Those reductions on the maintenance and operations side have all been because of property value growth and that mandated tax compression,” said Drozd.

Bryan ISD approved its new tax rate Monday at $1.22.68, about 12 cents less than the rate in 2017.

“So through that process with property values increasing, the ability to lower the tax rate hopefully maintains that tax bill,” said Kevin Beesaw the Bryan ISD Chief Financial Officer.

“They may not see the full impact of this 1.38 cents that we’ve declined they should see some of it hopefully but it all depends on their individual values,” said Drozd.

In 2020 Bryan ISD’s bond passed and the district was able to do so without increasing the tax rate.

“It’s a good partnership with the community and we appreciate the support of the community, we don’t take it lightly,” said Beesaw.

College Station is looking to do the same pending a bond approval this November.

“We really worked hard to keep the perimeters of that bond within something that we could handle with property value growth and other debt that’s fall off. We’re not anticipating any tax increase because of that,” said Drozd.

Brazos Central Appraisal District Total Certified Taxable Value for Brazos County:

2017- $17,555,003,472

2018- $18,879,697,829

2019- $20,161,147,751

2020- $21,000,138,588

2021- $21,749,577,815

