Bryan off to good start at BCS Volleyball Classic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings went 3-0 on the opening day of the BCS Volleyball Classic.

Bryan ended the day with a 25-21, 25-22 win over Fort Bend Austin. The Lady Vikings also beat McMullen County 25-12, 25-8 and Hardin Jefferson 25-16, 25-17.

The Lady Vikings will return to action on Friday. The tournament will wrap up on Saturday.

