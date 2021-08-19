Advertisement

Bryan off to good start at BCS Volleyball Classic

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Vikings went 3-0 on the opening day of the BCS Volleyball Classic.

Bryan ended the day with a 25-21, 25-22 win over Fort Bend Austin. The Lady Vikings also beat McMullen County 25-12, 25-8 and Hardin Jefferson 25-16, 25-17.

The Lady Vikings will return to action on Friday. The tournament will wrap up on Saturday.

