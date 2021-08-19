Classroom Confidence: Back to school breakfast recipes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Now that a majority of Brazos Valley schools are back in session, gone are the mornings of leisurely breakfasts and brunches. It’s now all about morning routines and getting everyone out the door on time.

Mother Kristi Petty who owns The Village Downtown suggests preparing breakfast dishes ahead of time if you can.

“The ability to make something just a little bit ahead of time is so much faster in the mornings,” said Petty. “You know if you have a little bit of preparation, in the beginning, all of these little quiches, eggs, all of that is the kind of thing that will make you feel, as a [parent], that you are doing something right by your kids, but you’re not trying to get up and make pancakes.”

Petty also says choosing to make breakfast for the family over grabbing a bowl of cereal gives you the option to control the ingredients your child consumes.

“Making sure that they start their day without those sugary syrups, without those sugary cereals, and [instead] having this protein base- because eggs are protein even the cheese and meats- you are giving them protein, will keep them full all the way into the day. Keep them from having that sugar crash.”

Back to School Recipe Ideas

Granola

Directions

2 cups of oatmeal

1 cup of nuts (almond, pecan, walnut, etc.)

1 cup of dried fruit (Craisins, raisins, etc.)

1/2 cup of oil

1/2 cup of honey (or more for preferred sweetness)

1 tablespoon- Spices, cinnamon, nutmeg, etc.

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and spread across a baking sheet. Cook to preferred crunchiness at 350

Quiche

Directions

Get a large muffin pan. (6 big cups) Line muffin pans with puff pastry. * Add ingredients to the lined cup.* Fill the ingredients to about 2/3 full Beat around 8 eggs, lightly salt, and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over the ingredients until the cup is full. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until fluffy.

*Suggestions:

Purchase puff pastry in the frozen section of your grocery store.

Suggested ingredient options: Ham, cheddar, and onion Bacon, Monterrey Jack, and Jalapeño Spinach and feta (vegetarian)



Bagel Sandwich

Directions

Scramble one egg. Toast the bagel. Add the scrambled egg and layer a slice of cheddar cheese and sliced ham.

