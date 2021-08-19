Advertisement

Classroom Confident: Somerville ISD providing COVID vaccines at Meet the Teacher event

By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD is one of the last districts in the Brazos Valley to go back to school. Classes start on Monday, Aug. 23. Superintendent Karla Sparks says they plan to continue with extra cleaning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“We are encouraging students if they would like to wear a mask, or staff if they would like to wear a mask, of course, they can. We are still using our hydrostatic sprayer to spray our playground equipment, buses after each trip, making sure that we’re wiping down doorknobs and desks,” said Sparks.

The district is also taking some steps before kids even get in the classroom to help them be better protected. Students ages 12 and up can get a free vaccine at the Meet the Teacher event Thursday night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the elementary and intermediate, and the high school campus starting at 6:30 p.m. The vaccine clinic will be set up at the Yegua Center.

“We’re excited to be able to offer that tonight and we hope some people take advantage of that opportunity,” said Sparks.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot Tuesday evening along...
Suspect in 8 hour standoff dead, trooper also shot, DPS confirms
Khanh Kim Phan, 43
One arrested from crash turned homicide investigation in College Station
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Double shooting at Henderson Park turns fatal
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 17, 2021.
Burleson County Chief Deputy hospitalized with gunshot wound to undergo surgery
Erwin Guzman-Cruz, 18
Bryan teen accused of dealing ecstasy

Latest News

Iola ISD Senior Sunrise
Iola ISD starts off school year with annual senior sunrise
Dr. Anna Damien answers your health questions
Classroom Confident: Dr. Anna Damian with St. Joseph Health answers your back-to-school questions
Lisa Fritz, H-E-B Cooking Connection
Easy after-school dinners for busy families with H-E-B Cooking Connection
College Station ISD welcomes students back with new strategic plan