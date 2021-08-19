Classroom Confident: Somerville ISD providing COVID vaccines at Meet the Teacher event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD is one of the last districts in the Brazos Valley to go back to school. Classes start on Monday, Aug. 23. Superintendent Karla Sparks says they plan to continue with extra cleaning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

“We are encouraging students if they would like to wear a mask, or staff if they would like to wear a mask, of course, they can. We are still using our hydrostatic sprayer to spray our playground equipment, buses after each trip, making sure that we’re wiping down doorknobs and desks,” said Sparks.

The district is also taking some steps before kids even get in the classroom to help them be better protected. Students ages 12 and up can get a free vaccine at the Meet the Teacher event Thursday night starting at 5:30 p.m. at the elementary and intermediate, and the high school campus starting at 6:30 p.m. The vaccine clinic will be set up at the Yegua Center.

“We’re excited to be able to offer that tonight and we hope some people take advantage of that opportunity,” said Sparks.

