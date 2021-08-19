Grace impacting the Yucatan, Henri nearing hurricane status

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center continues to issue forecasts and advisories for two named tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin. If Henri becomes a hurricane by Friday, as expected, it would be the first time there have been three hurricanes form before August 20th since 2012.

HURRICANE GRACE

Grace was upgraded to the second hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Wednesday morning. The long-term average for the second hurricane to form in a season is August 25th. Strong wind and dangerous storm surge began impacting portions of the far Northern Caribbean coast of the Yucatan Peninsula as early as Wednesday afternoon. Tropical-storm-force wind extends 140 miles from the center of Grace, while hurricane-force wind extends just 15 miles from the center.

Hurricane Hunters are currently investigating #Grace tonight. As of the 7pm update, it is a strong Cat 1 hurricane, slated to reach the Yucatan Thursday morning (impacts already beginning).



As of the 7pm update from the National Hurricane Center:

Location Maximum Sustained Wind Movement Minimum Central Pressure 170 miles east of Tulum, Mexico 80 mph west-northwest at 16 mph 989 mb

A “ragged eye” appeared for a while on satellite imagery earlier Wednesday, however robust thunderstorm activity later obscured it from view. Grace is moving over not only warm surface waters but deep, warm water in the Northern Caribbean. This could aid in some strengthening and intensification before making landfall on the Yucatan Peninsula. The storm will move into the far southern Gulf of Mexico by Thursday evening, before regaining hurricane status in the southwestern Gulf ahead of a second landfall in Mexico. A hurricane watch is likely to be issued for the coast of the eastern mainland of Mexico by Wednesday night.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

Henri is close to hurricane status Wednesday night, just 4 mph shy of the required wind speed. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center does not currently call for that upgrade until late Thursday or early Friday. The latest forecast also now includes much of New England -- including New York, Long Island, and Boston -- in the forecast cone for potential impacts early next week. At this time, tropical forecast models do keep the center of Henri out to sea, while drawing it parallel to the East Coast, however, do to some uncertainty the Northeastern US has been included for the time being.

Full details and forecasts, as of Wednesday night, are included in the video above.

