Highway 6 southbound shut down near Harvey Mitchell Parkway
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash is slowing traffic heading southbound on Highway 6 near Central Park in College Station.
Police are on the scene of what they are calling a major accident.
Southbound traffic is currently being diverted to the Harvey Mitchell Parkway exit.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.
Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.