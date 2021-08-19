Advertisement

Highway 6 southbound shut down near Harvey Mitchell Parkway

A crash slowed down traffic Thursday morning on Highway 6
A crash slowed down traffic Thursday morning on Highway 6(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A crash is slowing traffic heading southbound on Highway 6 near Central Park in College Station.

Police are on the scene of what they are calling a major accident.

Southbound traffic is currently being diverted to the Harvey Mitchell Parkway exit.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot Tuesday evening along...
Suspect in 8 hour standoff dead, trooper also shot, DPS confirms
Khanh Kim Phan, 43
One arrested from crash turned homicide investigation in College Station
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Two people shot in Henderson Park in Bryan
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 17, 2021.
Burleson County Chief Deputy hospitalized with gunshot wound to undergo surgery
Erwin Guzman-Cruz, 18
Bryan teen accused of dealing ecstasy

Latest News

Hurricane Grace made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Tulum, Mexico Thursday morning.
Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Tulum, Mexico
8/19
Thursday Morning Tropical Update 8/19
8/19
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 8/19
The New Zion Missionary Baptist Church will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to anyone who wants...
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church offering free COVID vaccines Thursday