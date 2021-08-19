Advertisement

Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Tulum, Mexico

Category 1 storm poised for second Mexico landfall this weekend
Hurricane Grace made landfall as a Category 1 storm near Tulum, Mexico Thursday morning.
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After dumping rain over much of the Caribbean, Grace has made its first hurricane landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Heavy rain, strong wind, and a dangerous storm surge are the main threats along the eastern shores of the Yucatan, including possible impacts to Tulum and Cancun.

Grace will continue moving west over the peninsula, then re-emerging in the Bay of Campeche later this week. High pressure in the US will allow Grace to stay well south of Texas, likely making for a second hurricane landfall in Mainland Mexico by this weekend.

