Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Tulum, Mexico

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After dumping rain over much of the Caribbean, Grace has made its first hurricane landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Heavy rain, strong wind, and a dangerous storm surge are the main threats along the eastern shores of the Yucatan, including possible impacts to Tulum and Cancun.

Satellite view as #Grace makes landfall in the Yucatan Peninsula near Tulum, Mexico. pic.twitter.com/jtXv53vNYh — Max Crawford (@KBTXMax) August 19, 2021

Grace will continue moving west over the peninsula, then re-emerging in the Bay of Campeche later this week. High pressure in the US will allow Grace to stay well south of Texas, likely making for a second hurricane landfall in Mainland Mexico by this weekend.

