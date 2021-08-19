Two people shot in Henderson Park in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were shot Wednesday night at a city park in Bryan, police tell KBTX.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. at Henderson Park near Mockingbird Road and Palasota Drive.

Officers on the scene tell KBTX they responded to the area after getting a report of shots fired.

Two people were found shot after officers arrived. Police have not said the condition of the two victims.

News 3′s Andy Krauss is at the scene and said officers were examining a vehicle that is in the park. Police officers from College Station PD were also there with K9s to assist in the investigation.

Police say at this time there’s no suspect information to release to the public.

We’ll update this story as new information is made available.

