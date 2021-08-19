Advertisement

Local hotels are booking fast for Aggie home games

Hotels are almost fully booked for home-game weekends
Kyle Field
Kyle Field(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a season full of limited capacity due to COVID-19, local hotels are excited to welcome Aggie football fans back to town.

With football season nearly two weeks out, hotels around town are already booked for big game day weekends.

“For Alabama, for sure is one of our games that of course people are definitely very excited for and we’re definitely at a sell out,” said Stella Hotel Public Relations Manager, Erica Alcala.

Texas A&M Hotel Director of Sales and Marketing, Tory Enriquez, said hotels were getting booked almost a year out for big Texas A&M football games like Alabama and they saw a large surge of bookings after the spring game.

“With Kyle Field going back to full capacity we definitely have a lot more reservations already on the books...,” said Alcala. “We’re excited to welcome back all of our guests. It’s always a very electric time around here, a different kind of buzz around the hotel.”

The Texas A&M football team is not the only one preparing for kick off, hotels have been preparing for opening weekend for months.

“Logistically there is a lot that has to be done to prepare for such a surge of activity but we were built for this,” said Enriquez.

While weekends where the Aggies host SEC match ups are almost fully booked, both the Stella Hotel and the Texas A&M Hotel still have openings for other weekends.

