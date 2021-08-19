New car wash opens in Bryan with state-of-the-art equipment

Advertisement

By Clay Falls
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A local car wash business is expanding. Drew’s Car Wash just opened their Bryan location about three weeks ago.

It’s on Texas Avenue near Villa Maria at 3030 Texas Avenue.

The company says the new car wash has state-of-the -art equipment including the first of its kind conveyer belt system in B/CS as well as quieter dryers.

This is their fourth location in the Twin Cities.

