New Zion Missionary Baptist Church offering free COVID vaccines Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday.

With the delta variant fueling climbing case counts and mask debates back at the center of public discourse, the church’s pastor Sylvester Smith Jr. wanted to do something to help stop the virus’ resurgence. That opportunity came during a visit to his Walmart Pharmacy.

“I said, ‘Listen, there has to be another way that we can perhaps maybe reach out to the communities where people are reluctant to come in, and maybe we can take it to them and take the shot into the community,’” Smith said. “Whatever I could do to mitigate the issue and challenge we are facing with people not wanting to receive the vaccine, I told them my doors were open.”

Smith and his church is partnering with Walmart Pharmacy to offer free vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on August 19 to anyone who wants one. Smith says people seeking the shot will be able to choose between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. He says they’re keeping the pop-up clinic open later into the evening so kids can take advantage of a chance to get vaccinated after school.

“There’s a lot of our children who are in school now, the age 12 and up, and we wanted to make sure that they had an opportunity as well to be able to come this way and to receive the vaccine,” Smith said.

Smith says a majority of his congregation is fully vaccinated, including Leonard Green, who got his second shot back in April. He says his primary motivation to get the vaccine was to protect his loved ones.

“My mother, at her age of 93 years old, the doctor said it’s very important those around her be vaccinated also,” Green said. “And at my age, I also know I need to have that vaccination.”

Both Smith and Green say they’ve had to do plenty of convincing with people who were hesitant about taking the vaccine, but they hope the fact that a majority of their congregation being vaccinated shows they can lead by example in getting folks to do the same. Smith says most of the people he’s talked to who were reluctant about getting the jab said they had concerns about how quickly the vaccine was produced and distributed.

“You had to try to convince them that there’s no way in the world the CDC or the FDA would have endorsed the vaccine if they didn’t think it was safe,” Smith said.

“The vaccine came out so quickly, and they didn’t want to be the so-called, I quote, ‘guinea pig’ with the vaccinations,” Green said. “They were hesitant about taking it until they did more research and got more information and see who other people were going to react to it.”

Green says it’s a special feeling sitting in church Sunday mornings knowing most of the people around him are fully vaccinated.

“It feels good,” Green said. “You feel more freedom, more liberty when you know that.”

“I’m hoping and praying that the community will take advantage of this because we’re going in the wrong direction right now with this delta variant,” Smith said. “We want to try to do everything we can to make sure we stay open and don’t have to shut down again, and we definitely want to make sure our children stay in school the entire year.”

Green says he takes a lot of pride in his church stepping up to offer the vaccine to those who want it.

“I feel great about the fact we’re helping the community as much as we can, to make it more open for anybody and everybody,” Green said. “I’m really proud of our church for doing this.”

The New Zion Missionary Baptist Church is located at 1505 E. Dansby Street in Bryan.

