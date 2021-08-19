“Plenty of strategic blame to go around” for Afghanistan evacuation

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thursday marks independence day in Afghanistan. But as citizens took to the streets to celebrate, the Taliban continues to strengthen its grip on the nation. It comes as the U.S. evacuation process struggles to keep pace with increasing demand from both American citizens in the country and Afghan citizens pleading to escape.

Officials at Texas A&M University’s Albritton Center for Grand Strategy have been monitoring the situation closely; including John Schuessler and Jasen Castillo, the Co-Directors of the Albritton Center, who on Wednesday published an opinion piece in Newsweek about America’s role, both current and past, in Afghanistan.

Jasen Castillo joined First News at Four on Thursday to discuss the article and provide insight on the ongoing evacuation process.

“There’s no good way to end a losing war,” Castillo said.

He said the evacuation has gone poorly, in part, because of factors that the U.S. couldn’t control.

“The Afghan President persuaded [the Biden Administration] that any kind of evacuation of personnel would have signaled the end,” Castillo explained, “and the Afghan president didn’t want that.”

Instead, Castillo says the Biden administration elected to evacuate people later than they should have, which caused chaos and inefficiencies. But Castillo argues that if the evacuation process had started too soon, it could have ended with a sudden governmental collapse and mass hysteria. He likened it to the old phrase “darned if you do, darned if you don’t.”

But Castillo says the issue doesn’t sit squarely on President Biden’s shoulders. Castillo explained there was never a good time to get out of Afghanistan and that both President Trump and President Obama should have gotten out during their time in office.

“I have yet to see a good historical example of how you evacuate efficiently in a losing war,” Castillo explained, “it’s an ugly thing, and it’s an unfortunate thing but I’m not sure how you could have orchestrated better, especially navigating this dilemma.”

