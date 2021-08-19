Advertisement

Settle in, friends...

By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boundary came across the Brazos Valley Thursday, wiping out a very small bit of humidity for most but not quite clearing the I-45 corridor. All in all, the bigger storm potential for the day just missed much of the area to the east. Going forward, cannot say no to an isolated, brief thunderstorm or two on the far southern reaches of the area during the heat of the day -- but overall, the rain chance is slim. High pressure takes over the weather pattern drying out the forecast and kicking highs up to or just shy of 100°. (For what it is worth, the last 100° day officially at Easterwood Airport was September 1st, 2020, 352 days ago). For now, the plan will be to just miss the century mark at 99° Sunday through Tuesday -- although if any day has the chance to tip the mark it would be Sunday when slightly drier air is in place.

Grace is expected to make landfall as a hurricane in Mexico Saturday morning. While direct impacts are not expected locally, it will help to pivot a light concentration of Saharan Dust into the Brazos Valley sky. A very light haze is expected overhead this weekend. As high pressure drifts away from Texas, the chance for daily, scattered rain and thunderstorms returns starting Wednesday. As per the typical in summer, most of the area will stay dry on any given day, but a 30% coverage of afternoon to early evening activity will be possible just about every day into next week.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 97. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a very isolated afternoon storm chance. High: 98. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot Tuesday evening along...
Suspect in 8 hour standoff dead, trooper also shot, DPS confirms
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Double shooting at Henderson Park turns fatal
Khanh Kim Phan, 43
One arrested from crash turned homicide investigation in College Station
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 17, 2021.
Burleson County Chief Deputy hospitalized with gunshot wound to undergo surgery
Erwin Guzman-Cruz, 18
Bryan teen accused of dealing ecstasy

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Isolated rumbles possible Thursday as heat builds
Afternoon Weather update
afternoon weather update
8/19
Thursday PinPoint Forecast 8/19
Localized 4.5"+ of rain is estimated to have fallen between Robertson and Leon Counties
5″+ fell across parts of the Northern Brazos Valley in a little over 24 hours