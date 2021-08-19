Settle in, friends...

Boundary came across the Brazos Valley Thursday, wiping out a very small bit of humidity for most but not quite clearing the I-45 corridor. All in all, the bigger storm potential for the day just missed much of the area to the east. Going forward, cannot say no to an isolated, brief thunderstorm or two on the far southern reaches of the area during the heat of the day -- but overall, the rain chance is slim. High pressure takes over the weather pattern drying out the forecast and kicking highs up to or just shy of 100°. (For what it is worth, the last 100° day officially at Easterwood Airport was September 1st, 2020, 352 days ago). For now, the plan will be to just miss the century mark at 99° Sunday through Tuesday -- although if any day has the chance to tip the mark it would be Sunday when slightly drier air is in place.

Grace is expected to make landfall as a hurricane in Mexico Saturday morning. While direct impacts are not expected locally, it will help to pivot a light concentration of Saharan Dust into the Brazos Valley sky. A very light haze is expected overhead this weekend. As high pressure drifts away from Texas, the chance for daily, scattered rain and thunderstorms returns starting Wednesday. As per the typical in summer, most of the area will stay dry on any given day, but a 30% coverage of afternoon to early evening activity will be possible just about every day into next week.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 78. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny. High: 97. Wind: S 5-15 mph, gusting 20 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a very isolated afternoon storm chance. High: 98. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

