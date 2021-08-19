Suspect identified in Bryan apartment complex shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have identified a suspect in the shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Kazmeier Plaza.

An arrest warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for Antoine Lamont Witherspoon, 24. Police say Witherspoon is not in custody. If you see Witherspoon or know of his location, do not approach him but contact Bryan police.

One person was shot Aug. 17 around 4 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

