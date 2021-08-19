Advertisement

Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins prestigious award

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Computer Science and Engineering assistant professor Theodora Chaspari recently received the National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development award.

She was awarded for her project titled “Enabling Trustworthy Speech Technologies for Mental Health Care”.

Chaspari says she plans to use the award to design reliable artificial intelligence algorithms for speech-based diagnosis and monitoring of mental health conditions to address the three pillars of trust: explainability, privacy and fair decision-making.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot Tuesday evening along...
Suspect in 8 hour standoff dead, trooper also shot, DPS confirms
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Double shooting at Henderson Park turns fatal
Khanh Kim Phan, 43
One arrested from crash turned homicide investigation in College Station
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 17, 2021.
Burleson County Chief Deputy hospitalized with gunshot wound to undergo surgery
Erwin Guzman-Cruz, 18
Bryan teen accused of dealing ecstasy

Latest News

Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins prestigious award
Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins prestigious award
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD superintendent wins award
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD superintendent wins award
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD superintendent wins award
Treat of the Day: Caldwell ISD Superintendent wins award
Blinn College recently graduated 11 students from its Certified Nurse Aide program.
Treat of the Day: Blinn CNA grads