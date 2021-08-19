Treat of the Day: A&M professor wins prestigious award

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Computer Science and Engineering assistant professor Theodora Chaspari recently received the National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development award.

She was awarded for her project titled “Enabling Trustworthy Speech Technologies for Mental Health Care”.

Chaspari says she plans to use the award to design reliable artificial intelligence algorithms for speech-based diagnosis and monitoring of mental health conditions to address the three pillars of trust: explainability, privacy and fair decision-making.

