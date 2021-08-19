United Way of Brazos Valley needs community support win grant

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of the Brazos Valley (UWBV) needs community support to win a $25,000 grant from Statefarm to fund their Ride2Health program.

This rideshare program connects local volunteer drivers to patients needing transportation to non-emergency health care appointments, mental health services, and pharmacies.

Vice President of Community Impact for United Way of Brazos Valley, Peggi Goss, says lack of transportation options can be a significant barrier to accessing health care, mental health services, and other related preventative services in the Brazos Valley. She adds that not only will this rideshare program benefit those in need of transportation, but it will also reduce return visits to emergency rooms and local hospitals and reduce the strain on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to transport non-emergency medical patients.

This $25,000 grant will allow UWBV to pilot the program with three local organizations and their patients, including Health For All, HealthPoint and the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse (BVCASA).

The nonprofit has been selected as one of the top 200 finalists out of 2,000 nationwide applications. The next step in the grant process is an online vote to decide the top 40 programs who will receive funding. This is where the community comes in, it’s time to vote.

The voting period runs from Aug. 18 until 11:00 p.m. CST on Aug. 27. Each person can place up to 10 votes per day during the voting period, for a grand total of 100 votes per person. To make it easier, there is an option to place all 10 of your votes at the same time, so you don’t have to return to the website to vote multiple times each day.

You can cast your vote by visiting neighborhoodassist.com/entry/2039903. The link to vote is also available on the United Way of the Brazos Valley’s homepage at uwbv.org.

A local volunteer driver drops off a patient at their non-emergency medical appointment. (United Way of Brazos Valley)

To learn more about United Way and to vote for Ride2Health, visit uwbv.org.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.