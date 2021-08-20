Advertisement

A&M Consolidated volleyball finishes 2-1 on the day after loss to Coppell

(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated volleyball team lost to Coppell 25-19, 13-25, 9-15 to wrap up day two of the BCS Classic at Tiger Gym Friday afternoon. The Lady Tigers started the day with wins over Ft. Bend Austin and George Bush to finish 2-1 for day two.

After falling behind early, the Lady Tigers rallied in the first set to force the Cowgirls’ first timeout leading 14-12. Consol went on to win game one by 25-19, but was not able to hold on in the best of three series.

The BCS Classic wraps up on Saturday. Consol will take on Bryan at College Station High School.

