Brazos County jury duty postponed due to COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officials say after speaking with local health authorities and government leaders, the decision was made to cancel jury duty for the week of August 23.

Moving forward, they’ll decide on a week-by-week basis, depending on what COVID-19 cases look like in our area.

Jury summons will still be mailed out and people are still required to respond in order to find out if and when they should report.

“We think we’re being very proactive on this to give the community some confidence in what we’re doing as far as the courts are concerned,” said Kyle Hawthorn, Brazos County 85th District Judge.

