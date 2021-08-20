Advertisement

Brazos County jury duty postponed due to COVID-19

The courts will decide on a week-by-week basis whether jury trials will be heard.
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Officials say after speaking with local health authorities and government leaders, the decision was made to cancel jury duty for the week of August 23.

Moving forward, they’ll decide on a week-by-week basis, depending on what COVID-19 cases look like in our area.

Jury summons will still be mailed out and people are still required to respond in order to find out if and when they should report.

“We think we’re being very proactive on this to give the community some confidence in what we’re doing as far as the courts are concerned,” said Kyle Hawthorn, Brazos County 85th District Judge.

