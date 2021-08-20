Brazos Valley Food Banks shares impact of additional funding for Food Stamps

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Food banks says changes to SNAP and food stamp benefits are helping their clients out. Food insecurity is still a problem in the Brazos Valley and the Biden Administration is overhauling food stamps with their largest increase ever.

It means about $36 more per month per person on average, giving people more options on selecting the food they’d like to have or need.

“Most pantries in our area and across the state are seeing decreases in people visiting their pantries, reporting decreases in people visiting their pantries. Now mind you that’s decreases from like last month right? But for the last year and a half we’ve all been serving more people. So we’re seeing a little bit of help from the USDA,” said Shannon Avila, Brazos Valley Food Bank Programs Director.

The Food Bank says another advantage of the new funding is a local economic boost as those dollars get spent in grocery stores.

