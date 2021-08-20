Brenham police searching for burglary suspects

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is asking for help identifying three burglary suspects.

The burglary happened at 7 a.m., Thursday at a pharmacy located in the 2400 Block of Day Street, according to police.

Police say three men broke into the business, stole money from an ATM and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown vehicle.

Brenham Police say the incident is being investigated as a burglary of a building.

Anyone with information is urged to call Brenham Police at 979-337-7339.

