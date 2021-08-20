Advertisement

Brenham police searching for burglary suspects

Brenham P.D. searching for three men who broke into a business and stole money from ATM
Brenham P.D. searching for three men who broke into a business and stole money from ATM(Brenham Police Department)
By Heather Falls
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is asking for help identifying three burglary suspects.

The burglary happened at 7 a.m., Thursday at a pharmacy located in the 2400 Block of Day Street, according to police.

Police say three men broke into the business, stole money from an ATM and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in an unknown vehicle.

Brenham Police say the incident is being investigated as a burglary of a building.

Anyone with information is urged to call Brenham Police at 979-337-7339.

