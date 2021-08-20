Advertisement

Bryan has new opponent for season opener

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team has made a change to the 2021 football schedule. The Vikings will now face Lucas Lovejoy in the season opener on August 27. The game will kick-off at 7:00pm at Waco ISD Stadium.

The Vikings were scheduled to open the season on the road against Waller but the Bulldogs are dealing with some COVID issues so Bryan made the change to make sure they get the non-district game in.

Lucas Lovejoy is in District 7-5A Division II. Last season the Leopards advanced to the Class 5A Division II state quarterfinals where they lost to eventual state champion Aledo.

