Burleson County Chief Deputy to be released from hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock will soon be released from St. Joseph Hospital after he was shot while trying to serve a warrant Tuesday night.

Family and friends of Pollock are asking community members to come out and celebrate his recovery as he travels home. The chief deputy will leave St. Joseph around 12 p.m., Friday. From the hospital, the procession will turn right onto E 29th St., continue onto Tarrow Street, turn right on University drive and take Raymond Stotzer Parkway/Highway 60 to Snook.

Well-wishers are being asked to join the family along Raymond Stotzer and Highway 60 to show their appreciation for Pollock’s service.

Pollock underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon and is expected to make a full recovery.

