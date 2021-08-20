Advertisement

Classroom Confident: Navasota ISD superintendent says students saw “gains in some areas” during pandemic, still prepared to address learning loss

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Navasota ISD students go back to school on Monday, Aug. 23, and Superintendent Stu Musick says they are starting the year off better than many Texas students.

“One thing we learned from last year: as kids were in school, they did better--and our kids were in school all of last year,” said Musick on Brazos Valley This Morning Friday. “Navasota ISD saw gains in some areas in reading and math, where the rest of the state and even the nation saw declines. We’re excited about that.”

Still, Musick says he knows they “still have a lot of work to do,” and they have the accelerated learning plans in place to catch students up where it is needed.

The district also has its COVID-19 protocols in place, only recently changed due to shifting Texas Education Agency guidance that districts must inform parents of confirmed cases in a classroom.

“It really makes it more like last year,” Musick said. “We still have the notification protocols that we used last year. We’re probably going to do the same exact thing. If we have a case in a classroom, we have to notify not only the teacher, but also the parents of the students.”

Beyond this, Musick says last year’s cleaning protocols will remain in place as well.

