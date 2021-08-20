College Station post perfect record during day one of BCS Classic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ana De La Garza and Rilen Newton each had 9 kills as the Lady Cougars beat Giddings 25-14, 25-14 to wrap up a perfect 3-0 day during day 1 of the BCS Volleyball Classic.

College Station will take on Iola on Friday morning at 9 a.m., then take on Lake Creek at 11 a.m. and wrap up pool play at 2 p.m. versus Rudder at Cougar Gym.

