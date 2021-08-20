Advertisement

College Station volleyball sweeps Iola in battle of state-ranked teams

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of ranked teams got day two of the BCS Volleyball Classic started with 5th ranked College Station (Class 5A) beating number 1 ranked Iola (Class 2A) 25-14, 25-15 Friday morning at Cougar Gym.

The victory improved the Lady Cougars’ overall record to 13-2 and keeping them undefeated in the Classic.

Ana De La Garza paced College Station with 9 kills.

The loss was Iola’s first of the tournament and dropped them to 11-4 overall. Kenna McDougald led the Lady Bulldogs with 9 kills.

