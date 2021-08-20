Advertisement

Fedora-wearing burglar indicted by Brazos County Grand Jury

Surveillance video of the fedora-wearing burglar
Surveillance video of the fedora-wearing burglar(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County Grand Jury indicted a man, dubbed the “fedora-wearing burglar,” on six burglary charges.

Rodney Carroll of Stafford was arrested in June after he was connected with burglaries in at least four different counties. He’s suspected of breaking into businesses in College Station and the Houston area.

In May, College Station police said the suspect targeted a pair of medical offices over two weeks. In Sugar Land, Carroll was seen on surveillance video breaking into a business along Highway 59 in April.

