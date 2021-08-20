Advertisement

First-ever BCS Volleyball Classic estimated to generate $170,000 for local economy

By Andy Krauss
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The first-ever BCS Volleyball Classic got underway at multiple high school gyms across Bryan-College Station Thursday.

The classic is a round-robin volleyball tournament hosted by Compete College Station featuring 24 high school varsity teams from across the state, including four local squads. They estimate the event will generate roughly $170,000 for the local economy.

It was inspired by the success of their yearly Aggie Invitational basketball tournament, which features 60 high school girls teams from across Texas.

”We were like, well let’s just do volleyball as well, so we wanted to start an annual volleyball tournament,” Compete College Station Sports Sales Coordinator Sammi Terhern said. “We have it during August, and we might look at a different date in the coming years, but definitely want to keep it going and grow it.”

About 190 volleyball matches will be played throughout the three-day tournament.

The event will also include a scrimmage between Texas A&M and Baylor on Friday night at Reed Arena.

