Four-vehicle crash shuts down most lanes on Briarcrest
Only one lane of eastbound Briarcrest is open at this time
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon on Briarcrest Drive.
Police say only one lane of eastbound Briarcrest is open at this time. The crash occurred by the Chick-fil-a, but police say no one was injured.
Motorists should avoid the area.
