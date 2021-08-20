Advertisement

Four-vehicle crash shuts down most lanes on Briarcrest

Only one lane of eastbound Briarcrest is open at this time
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are on the scene of a four-vehicle crash that happened Friday afternoon on Briarcrest Drive.

Police say only one lane of eastbound Briarcrest is open at this time. The crash occurred by the Chick-fil-a, but police say no one was injured.

Motorists should avoid the area.

