Grace set for second Mexico landfall, New England on watch for Henri

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A slow crawl through the Caribbean will end with a second landfall in Mexico for Grace. After re-emerging in the gulf yesterday, Grace may briefly strengthen to a Category 2 storm before landfall in North-Central Mexico Friday night. Strong wind, very heavy rain, and potential flooding and mudslides in portions of Mexico will be possible.

Grace will quickly weaken as it makes contact with the mountains of Mexico, but may actually re-emerge in the eastern Pacific early next week.

Meanwhile, Henri continues to churn slowly northward ahead of the weekend. A big change in model data has caused the NHC forecast track to shift farther west, and Hurricane Watches are now in effect for portions of southern New England.

Although steady to rapid weakening is forecast while Henri moves over cooler waters south of New England, it will likely still be at or very near hurricane intensity when it reaches the coast. Post-tropical transition is forecast to occur in 3 to 4 days, and the new forecast shows Henri dissipated by day 5, in agreement with most of the global models. Users are reminded to not focus on the exact forecast of the center of Henri since impacts will extend far from the center.

