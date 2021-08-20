Advertisement

Grace set for second Mexico landfall, New England on watch for Henri

First Hurricane Watch in decades for portions of Southern New England
By Max Crawford
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A slow crawl through the Caribbean will end with a second landfall in Mexico for Grace. After re-emerging in the gulf yesterday, Grace may briefly strengthen to a Category 2 storm before landfall in North-Central Mexico Friday night. Strong wind, very heavy rain, and potential flooding and mudslides in portions of Mexico will be possible.

Grace will quickly weaken as it makes contact with the mountains of Mexico, but may actually re-emerge in the eastern Pacific early next week.

Meanwhile, Henri continues to churn slowly northward ahead of the weekend. A big change in model data has caused the NHC forecast track to shift farther west, and Hurricane Watches are now in effect for portions of southern New England.

