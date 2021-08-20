Hometown Heroes: Franklin Lions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team will have plenty of firepower this season to make a run at a return trip to the state championship game. The Lions have nine offensive starters and eight defensive starters back from last years team that played in the Class 3A Division 2 state title game.

Franklin lost to Canadian 35-34 in the championship game. The Lions learned things in that game they can use this season as they get set for a season where they will be circled on every team’s schedule. Franklin running back and defensive back Malcolm Murphy said, “Everybody wants a piece of Franklin so when they come play us and they come to Franklin, Texas and they play us in Franklin we are going to give them a piece of everything they want.” Franklin quarterback Marcus Wade said, “We’re going to have other teams that are going to be coming for us because we went to state so we just have to handle business like we did before.”

Franklin will open the 2021 season August 27 on the road against Lorena.

