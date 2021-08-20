Advertisement

Hometown Heroes: Franklin Lions

Franklin Lions
Franklin Lions(Franklin Lions)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team will have plenty of firepower this season to make a run at a return trip to the state championship game. The Lions have nine offensive starters and eight defensive starters back from last years team that played in the Class 3A Division 2 state title game.

Franklin lost to Canadian 35-34 in the championship game. The Lions learned things in that game they can use this season as they get set for a season where they will be circled on every team’s schedule. Franklin running back and defensive back Malcolm Murphy said, “Everybody wants a piece of Franklin so when they come play us and they come to Franklin, Texas and they play us in Franklin we are going to give them a piece of everything they want.” Franklin quarterback Marcus Wade said, “We’re going to have other teams that are going to be coming for us because we went to state so we just have to handle business like we did before.”

Franklin will open the 2021 season August 27 on the road against Lorena.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers confirm Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot Tuesday evening along...
Suspect in 8 hour standoff dead, trooper also shot, DPS confirms
Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Double shooting at Henderson Park turns fatal
Khanh Kim Phan, 43
One arrested from crash turned homicide investigation in College Station
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 17, 2021.
Burleson County Chief Deputy hospitalized with gunshot wound to undergo surgery
Erwin Guzman-Cruz, 18
Bryan teen accused of dealing ecstasy

Latest News

Western Athletic Conference Logo
WAC Announces 2021-22 Championship Schedule
Bryan off to good start at BCS Volleyball Classic
Aggie soccer to open 2021 season against top ranked Florida State in Tallahassee
Aggie soccer to open 2021 season against top ranked Florida State in Tallahassee
Aggie soccer to open 2021 season against top-ranked Florida State in Tallahassee