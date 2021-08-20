Hometown Heroes: Madisonville Mustangs

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs will be looking to snap a 3-year playoff drought this season. Head Coach Russell Urbantke has 16 starters returning from last year’s team that says the last few years have been frustrating.

While 10-4A Division II is the home of state champion Carthage, the Mustangs know the stiff competition they faced in district play last year has made them better and now they need to turn the corner and punch their ticket to the postseason.

“It’s going to take the whole team to buy in and not quit. To stay positive with one another and just keep pushing forward” said senior quarterback Cody Borgfeld.

“We’ve got a lot of new pieces,” added senior offensive lineman Tyler George. “We’ve got three new coaches. We’ve got a new quarterback in Cody. Hopefully, he’ll be a really good leader for us. I think he will be. We’ve got lots of senior linemen this year so hopefully will be able to give him some time to do what he does best and throw the ball,” continued George.

“I’m not really worried about it. I know that I have been playing with these guys for a while. I know they are going to have my back and I know that we’re going to do everything we can to come out on top,” wrapped up Borgfeld.

The Mustangs will open the season at home next Friday against the Diboll Lumberjacks.

