Advertisement

Law enforcement makes several drug dealing arrests across BCS Thursday

Daniel Pineda, 35, and Stephanie Reyes, 36
Daniel Pineda, 35, and Stephanie Reyes, 36(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested for dealing drugs in two separate incidents in the BCS area Thursday.

College Station police say they got a search warrant for the home of Daniel Pineda, 35, on Luther Street and executed that warrant around 4 p.m.

Authorities say they found more than 300 grams of meth, about 100 grams of marijuana, 11 MDMA pills, and a stolen pistol. They also found a digital scale and packaging materials.

Pineda is facing a total of six charges, including three manufacture and delivery charges.

Around the same time, Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stephanie Reyes, 36.

They pulled her over on Highway 21 after flagging her for driving with an expired license.

The deputy became suspicious when he saw a tube of clear caulk in her purse.

A K-9 officer came out and gave them probable cause to search the vehicle.

They found the caulk tube had a fake bottom hiding several pills including MDMA.

Officers also found about $600 in cash and a digital scale.

Reyes is charged with manufacture and delivery, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday night at a city park.
Double shooting at Henderson Park turns fatal
The new Texas COVID-19 surge could be worse than anything the state has seen yet
A crash slowed down traffic Thursday morning on Highway 6
Highway 6 southbound back open after crash near Harvey Mitchell Parkway
Antoine Lamont Witherspoon, 24
Suspect identified in Bryan apartment complex shooting
Khanh Kim Phan, 43
One arrested from crash turned homicide investigation in College Station

Latest News

Stu Musick is the superintendent of Navasota ISD.
Classroom Confident: Navasota ISD superintendent says students saw “gains in some areas” during pandemic, still prepared to address learning loss
Texas A&M Basketball
Texas A&M men’s basketball program placed on probation, fined
Burleson County Chief Deputy John Pollock was shot while serving a warrant on Aug. 17, 2021.
Burleson County Chief Deputy to be released from hospital
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-District 17)
Rep. Sessions on BVTM Aug. 20