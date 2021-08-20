Law enforcement makes several drug dealing arrests across BCS Thursday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested for dealing drugs in two separate incidents in the BCS area Thursday.

College Station police say they got a search warrant for the home of Daniel Pineda, 35, on Luther Street and executed that warrant around 4 p.m.

Authorities say they found more than 300 grams of meth, about 100 grams of marijuana, 11 MDMA pills, and a stolen pistol. They also found a digital scale and packaging materials.

Pineda is facing a total of six charges, including three manufacture and delivery charges.

Around the same time, Brazos County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Stephanie Reyes, 36.

They pulled her over on Highway 21 after flagging her for driving with an expired license.

The deputy became suspicious when he saw a tube of clear caulk in her purse.

A K-9 officer came out and gave them probable cause to search the vehicle.

They found the caulk tube had a fake bottom hiding several pills including MDMA.

Officers also found about $600 in cash and a digital scale.

Reyes is charged with manufacture and delivery, as well as possession of a controlled substance.

