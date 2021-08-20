Advertisement

Madisonville police looking for two aggravated robbery suspects

Police say two men entered a business with a gun and took $200 before fleeing the scene
Left: unidentified suspect Right: William Todd Downie
Left: unidentified suspect Right: William Todd Downie(Madisonville Police Department)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department is searching for two suspects in a robbery that happened Monday, Aug. 2.

Police say around 5 p.m., the two suspects entered a business at 204 So. May St., with a gun, took $200 from an employee and then fled the scene.

The suspects and their truck were caught on surveillance video. One was identified as William Todd Downie, 31, the other suspect has not been identified, according to police.

Downie has an active warrant out for his arrest, charging him with aggravated robbery.

Madison County deputies found the truck abandoned near the 14000 block of FM 247 on Aug. 13. The gun the suspects used was also found at a home in Madison County.

Police are asking for any information on the suspects. If you know of their location or can identify the second suspect, call MPD at 936-348-3317.

