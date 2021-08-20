Madisonville police looking for two aggravated robbery suspects

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Police Department is searching for two suspects in a robbery that happened Monday, Aug. 2.

Police say around 5 p.m., the two suspects entered a business at 204 So. May St., with a gun, took $200 from an employee and then fled the scene.

The suspects and their truck were caught on surveillance video. One was identified as William Todd Downie, 31, the other suspect has not been identified, according to police.

Downie has an active warrant out for his arrest, charging him with aggravated robbery.

Madison County deputies found the truck abandoned near the 14000 block of FM 247 on Aug. 13. The gun the suspects used was also found at a home in Madison County.

Police are asking for any information on the suspects. If you know of their location or can identify the second suspect, call MPD at 936-348-3317.

