Man arrested for multi-county high-speed chase indicted by grand jury

Matthew Jarrett
Matthew Jarrett(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station man who led authorities on a multi-county, high-speed chase in a stolen car in June has been indicted by a Brazos County Grand Jury.

Matthew Jarrett, 33, of College Station was arrested 10 days after the chase on June 22. Friday, Jarrett was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a habitation.

The chase started in Grimes County and ended in College Station’s Edelweiss neighborhood, according to police. Jarrett then fled the scene and broke into an RV trailer to evade authorities.

Madisonville police and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office went to arrest Jarrett at a motel but he from them, according to police documents. Law enforcement eventually caught him near a fast food restaurant.

