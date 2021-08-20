Advertisement

Putnam City Athletics Inducts Danielle Gant into Hall of Fame

TAMU Basketball
TAMU Basketball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT
PUTNAM CITY, OklahomaFormer Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Danielle Gant is set to be inducted into the Putnam City Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday.

Gant was a four-year letterwinner from 2006-09, where she earned All-Big 12 recognition in three-consecutive seasons (2007-09). In her senior season, she was named an Associated Press All-American and was voted the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The hall of famer is also the only player in program history to collect three Big 12 All-Defensive Team honors. Currently, Gant sits fifth all-time on the Aggie scoring list (1,645), and third in rebounds (919) and steals (269). In 2009, she was drafted in the second round of the WNBA Draft with the 16th overall pick to the Chicago Sky. At the time, she was the program’s highest draft pick ever. Last year marked the inaugural class for the Putnam City Athletics Hall of Fame. Gant joins the likes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Largent, and 2008 Heisman Trophy Winner Sam Bradford in the hall.

The Putnam City West High School alumna averaged 25.2 points and 10.0 rebounds per game during her high school career. She was also named the Oklahoman’s All-State Player of the Year and led her team to two-consecutive class 6A tournaments.

The Putnam City Athletics Booster Club and Putnam City Schools Foundation are set to host the induction ceremony.

