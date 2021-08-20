Rep. Sessions on extra unemployment benefits ending: “We need people to get back to work”

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rep. Pete Sessions (R-District 17) says Pres. Joe Biden acted “unwisely” and “encouraged people to stay unemployed” with enhanced unemployment benefits during the pandemic.

Now, Pres. Biden is allowing those enhanced benefits to expire as of Sept. 6.

“We need people to go back to work,” said Sessions. “The president recognized that across the country, he created a very bad circumstance… If our people are encouraged, incentivized, not to go to work--they don’t.” He says this has had a negative impact on the economy as a whole.

Part of Sessions’ work at the moment is hosting a town hall meeting in Caldwell. Constituents from all over are invited to hear from the congressman himself, ask questions, and voice concerns. The town hall is Saturday, Aug. 21, 3-5 p.m. at Caldwell High School, 550 CR 307, Caldwell.

Sessions’ last town hall in the Brazos Valley was focused specifically on veterans’ issues with the Veterans Affairs health care system. The congressman says he has since followed up with the VA.

“We are dealing with every single person that contacted our office,” Sessions said. “The VA is very interested in making sure that we’re going to continue working together to make progress.”

